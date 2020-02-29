Primary target is to re-establish pandits who left Kashmir under gun threat: Farooq Khan
Government's primary target is to re-establish pandits who had to leave Kashmir under the threat of a gun, said Farooq Khan, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration's primary target is to re-establish pandits who had to leave Kashmir under the threat of a gun, said Farooq Khan, Advisor to J-K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu. Speaking at the India Ideas Conclave 2020 here on Saturday, Khan said: "First and foremost target for us is that all our Kashmiri pandit brothers and sisters who had to leave under the threat of a gun, come back with full respect and enjoy their position in Kashmir without any threat or fear."
"Very few among us Indians know that Kashmir was a 100 per cent Hindu state, those who go there must visit the Kashmir museum and see what is there, which gives you a clear picture of the ancient Kashmir history," he added. Sixth India Ideas Conclave is being organised by India Foundation from February 28 to March 1 on the theme- "New India: Turning to Roots, Rising to Heights." (ANI)
