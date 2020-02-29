Left Menu
Bengali actor resigns from BJP

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 22:50 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 22:48 IST
The actor said she did not want to be associated with "this brand of politics" where people can be judged by their religion and not as fellow humans. Image Credit: ANI

A popular Bengali actor, who joined the BJP in 2013, has resigned from the primary membership of the party expressing dismay over the "recent hate-filled situation" in the country She put in her papers on Friday. The BJP, however, hoped she will reconsider the decision.

"I had joined the party with a lot of hope and optimism. But, the recent violence in Delhi, the growing atmosphere of hatred and violence, made me feel disturbed," Subhadra Mukherjee told reporters on Saturday Mukherjee, who has already sent in her resignation letter to BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, also said, "Why should brothers cut each other's throats in the name of religion? I was disturbed after hearing the news of deaths of over 40 people." The actor said she did not want to be associated with "this brand of politics" where people can be judged by their religion and not as fellow humans.

Referring to Mukherjee's statement, senior BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya told PTI that the party has never "diluted" its ideology over any issue "We have spoken on the issue of differentiating between refugees and infiltrators since the 50s. We also believe in the inclusiveness of India and the violence in Delhi was not the handiwork of the BJP," Bhattacharya said, adding, he was no aware of Mukherjee's decision.

"We hope she will reconsider her decision," he said Mukherjee, who has worked in a number of movies and TV serials, however, clarified she was not against the new citizenship law if it did not discriminate between citizens based on religious identity.

