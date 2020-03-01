Former VP Biden wins South Carolina primary: Networks

Columbia, Mar 1 (AFP) Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, defeating frontrunner Bernie Sanders, networks projected

All of the major networks projected Biden as the winner of the contest just minutes after polls closed in the state at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT)

A South Carolina win is a major boost for the Biden campaign and revives his hopes of challenging Sanders for the Democratic nomination and the right to face Donald Trump in November's presidential election. (AFP) RC

