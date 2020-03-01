Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former VP Biden wins South Carolina primary: Networks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Columbia
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 05:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 05:59 IST
Former VP Biden wins South Carolina primary: Networks

Columbia, Mar 1 (AFP) Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, defeating frontrunner Bernie Sanders, networks projected

All of the major networks projected Biden as the winner of the contest just minutes after polls closed in the state at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT)

A South Carolina win is a major boost for the Biden campaign and revives his hopes of challenging Sanders for the Democratic nomination and the right to face Donald Trump in November's presidential election. (AFP) RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Peace march to pay tribute to those killed in Delhi violence, kin share ordeal

Fifteen victims of Delhi violence, along with their family members, on Saturday took part in a peace march organised by NGO Delhi Peace Forum DPF to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the riots that broke out in northeast district ...

Biden wins South Carolina primary to boost his presidential campaign

Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, giving a big boost to his presidential campaign Biden, 77, scored more than 50 per cent of the total votes counted in the crucial state of South Carolina, where ...

Biden rolls to big projected South Carolina win, buoyed by black voter support

An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing projected victory in South Carolinas Democratic primary on Saturday, resurrecting his faltering White House bid and giving the former vice president a chance to presen...

Mainland China reports 573 new coronavirus cases on Feb 29

Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Feb. 29, up from 427 the previous day and the highest daily increase in a week, the countrys health authority said on Sunday. The new cases were concentrated in Wuhan, the city ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020