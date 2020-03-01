SFI demonstrates against Amit Shah visit to W Bengal
Hours ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) gathered at the airport and took part in demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Hours ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) gathered at the airport and took part in demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Raising slogans, protesters waved black flags and held placards opposing the visit of Shah to the city. Another protest by the All Indian Youth League was also held in the Esplanade area.
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
We call upon Turkish leadership to develop proper understanding of facts including threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India: MEA.
India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his address to Pakistan Parliament.
12 killed in road accident in Pakistan
AKFI ask Pakistan not to allow 'unauthorised' Indian team to use Indian flag during Sunday's final
FATF to evaluate Pakistan's actions on curbing terror financing