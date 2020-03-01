Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi named editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Uddhav Thackeray, has been named as the new editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. She is the first woman editor of Saamana.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 12:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 12:08 IST
Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi named editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Uddhav Thackeray, has been named as the new editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. She is the first woman editor of Saamana.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will continue as the executive editor of Saamana.

Saamana, a Marathi publication, was launched by late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, who had also served as the party periodical's editor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Over-advertising eco-friendliness of products may put consumers off: Study

Companies looking to promote their environmentally friendly products should downplay their green credentials to get more customers, according to a study which says by over-advertising green attributes, firms risk generating associations wit...

India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country has zero tolerance towards terrorism and has developed a proactive defence policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shah also said that India has now joined the lea...

Politics should not be done on 5% reservation to Muslims: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik on Sunday welcomed Madhya Pradesh governments plans to give reservation to minorities in the educational institution and added that politics should not be do...

Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota say production schedules unaffected so far by coronavirus outbreak in China

Major automobile manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Toyota Kirloskar Motor do not see any immediate impact on their production schedules due to disruption in supply of components from plants located in coronavirus-hit China The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020