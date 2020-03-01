Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Coercive Centrism' guiding mantra of Modi govt, says Surjewala

In the backdrop of Income Tax raids against the close aides of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that "Coercive Centrism" is the new guiding mantra of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:10 IST
'Coercive Centrism' guiding mantra of Modi govt, says Surjewala
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of Income Tax raids against the close aides of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that "Coercive Centrism" is the new guiding mantra of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. "Do the frequent, desperate and nationwide attempts at intimidation represents Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interpretation of cooperative federalism? Coercive centrism is now the guiding mantra for Modi-Shah 2.0" Surjewala said at a press conference here on Sunday.

"Over the last four days, multiple raids on various locations have been carried out by the Income Tax department in the state of Chhattisgarh. The raids have been conducted in a clandestine, cloak and dagger manner without any information being provided to the state government or to the state police. The officials of the IT Department carrying out the raids have been sent along with CRPF," he added. He further alleged that the government has used CRPF to execute political vendetta.

"All governments prior to this one, have deemed the deployment of central forces to be limited to rare and exceptional circumstances and always in the interest of the general public. No government in Indian history, prior to the Modi-Shah regime, can be accused of reducing the status of an elite force such as the CRPF to that of an accompanying party for an income tax raid. No political party, except the BJP, has ever used the CRPF to execute political vendetta," he said. "In fact, the use of the CRPF in this manner, without the express consent of the state government, violates not only the constitutional scheme of federalism but is an attack on democracy itself," he added.

The I-T Department had on Thursday conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in Chhattisgarh. The IT department team then on Friday raided the Bhilai residence of Soumya Chaurasia, the Deputy Secretary of Baghel. The investigation has been completed in 17 of the 32 locations which were targeted by the Income Tax Department. The remaining 15 locations are still being searched. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Royals start IPL 2020 preparations with camp in Nagpur

Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020 with a camp here. The camp will take place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7. The camp is a part of the teams preparati...

Union Health Minister, Tamil Nadu CM lay foundation stone of medical college in Ramanathapuram

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new government medical college in Ramanathapuram. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Vardhan said The health edu...

A R Rahman to mentor all-female music studio in Dubai; will perform at Expo 2020

Music maestro A R Rahman will mentor musicians and compose for a state-of-the-art, all-female music studio in Dubai, which will perform at Expo 2020 here The Firdaus Paradise Womens Orchestra will become a permanent facility at District 202...

Not bothered by speculations about JDS MLA moving closer to

Amid speculations that a senior party MLA may soon jump ship to the BJP, JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday said he was not bothered by such developments as they would have no impact If someone goes or come aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020