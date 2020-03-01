Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel envoy assails Bernie as lobby splits Democrats

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 22:39 IST
Israel envoy assails Bernie as lobby splits Democrats

Washington, March 1 (AFP) An Israeli envoy on Sunday assailed leading US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders as a "fool" as the conference of the pro-Israel lobby laid bare divisions over right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sanders is staying away from the annual conference of AIPAC, saying it offers a platform for "leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights," and has denounced Netanyahu as a "reactionary racist." Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, a member of Netanyahu's Likud Party, wasted no time in denouncing Sanders as thousands of AIPAC activists opened their meeting at a Washington conference center.

"We don't want Sanders at AIPAC. We don't want him in Israel," Danon said "Anyone who calls our prime minister a 'racist' is either a liar, an ignorant fool, or both," Danon said.

Sanders, who would be the first Jewish US president, lived on a kibbutz in Israel in the 1960s and calls himself a supporter of the country but has voiced alarm at its rightward turn under Netanyahu Netanyahu has vowed to annex much of the occupied West Bank if he secures another term in elections Monday -- the third time Israelis are voting in less than a year amid a political deadlock.

Ex-military chief Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's centrist rival, addressed AIPAC via satellite and, without mentioning Sanders, vowed to rebuild support for Israel in the United States "I will instill hope and not hate. That is the Israel we know; that is the Israel we need," Gantz said to applause.

"Israel will never, ever become a partisan issue," he said. "I will work effectively across both sides of the aisle." Gantz presented few differences with Netanyahu on security policy and praised a controversial Middle East plan recently proposed by President Donald Trump, which would allow a restricted Palestinian state But Gantz said he would oppose far-right politicians seeking to enter parliament and, in an issue important to many American Jews, promised to ensure inclusion at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site where women are restricted.

Howard Kohr, the head of AIPAC, which stands for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, warned of dire risks for the lobby's agenda in November elections, without naming Sanders "A growing and highly vocal and energized part of the electorate fundamentally rejects the value of the US-Israel alliance," Kohr said, saying the alliance's foundation "is in danger of being rocked as it has never been before." (AFP) IND IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Whatever happened after Maha assembly polls unfortunate: Raj

Apparently referring to the coming together of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form an unlikely alliance in Maharashtra last year, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday that whatever happened after the assembly poll results was unfortunate ...

ADM attacked with cricket bat in Ghaziabad, one held

An Additional District Magistrate ADM was injured after being assaulted with a cricket bat here on Sunday, police said The attacker identified as Jasbir Singh, a former army man, has been detained.Madan Singh Garbyal was out for a walk when...

19th session of Kerala Legislative Assembly to begin on Monday

The 19th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday and conclude on April 8, according to the Speakers office The session is likely to be a stormy one with opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF likely to t...

New virus: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead

Beijing, Mar 1 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deathsThe World Health Organisation WHO has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020