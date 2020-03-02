Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study casting doubt on Bolivian election fraud triggers controversy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 06:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 06:34 IST
Study casting doubt on Bolivian election fraud triggers controversy

A study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology experts that called into question the alleged election fraud that drove Bolivian President Evo Morales to resign has triggered sniping between left and right-leaning governments in Latin America. The analysis by two researchers in MIT's Election Data and Science Lab, made public last week, stated that an Organization of American States (OAS) finding that fraud helped Morales win was flawed and concluded that it was "very likely" the socialist president won the October vote by the 10 percentage points needed to avoid a runoff.

The OAS in a statement on Friday dismissed the MIT study as "unscientific." Bolivia will run a fresh election in May.

A spokesman for MIT said the study was conducted by its scientists on an independent basis for the Washington-based Center for Economic and Policy Research and did not necessarily reflect the views of the university. The study prompted Morales, who fled Bolivia first to Mexico and then to Argentina, to call on Sunday for the "democratic" international community to steward the May election carefully.

"The coup-mongerers intend to disqualify our candidates," Morales wrote on Twitter. The OAS report cited several violations in the October election including a hidden computer server designed to tilt the vote toward Morales, who served as Bolivia's president for 14 years. Morales resigned amid violence in Bolivia in the aftermath of the election fraud allegations, declaring he was the victim of a "coup."

Morales has said he will return to Bolivia, but has been charged by the caretaker government with sedition and blocked from running as a candidate for senator. Leaders of a number of left-leaning Latin American countries supportive of Morales have weighed in since the release of the MIT report, with Mexico asking the OAS to clarify its findings.

Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro reiterated his claim that the OAS is a tool of the United States, posting on Twitter on Sunday that the MIT study was "more proof that the Ministry of the Colonies (OAS) threatens the will of the free peoples of the continent." Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said the report's findings justified his continued support for Morales.

"We demand the prompt democratization of Bolivia, with the full participation of the Bolivian people and without prescriptions of any kind," Fernandez wrote on Twitter. Conservative leaders in Latin America backed the OAS.

Ernesto Araujo, Brazil's foreign minister, said fraud in Bolivia's election had been "crystal clear". Tuto Quiroga, a former Bolivian president who is running in the next election, called the MIT study a "rehash of old lies." Quiroga pointed out that Morales had himself asked the OAS to review the October election, called a fresh vote after the OAS report on the matter and dismissed members of Bolivia's electoral board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Budget Session of Parliament to resume today

The second half of Parliaments Budget Session is set to resume today.The session is likely to be stormy as the Congress party has said that it will seek the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Centres alleged failure in co...

New York confirms first coronavirus case; U.S. ramps up preparations

New York state confirmed its first positive coronavirus test, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday night, as the U.S. government said it would start screening travelers for the virus and hike production of protective masks. Cuomo said on Tw...

Kashmiri students from AMU among 15 booked for instigating anti-CAA protestors

Fifteen people, including some Kashmiri students from Aligarh Muslim University AMU and former Students Union Vice President Sajjad Subhan Rathar, have been booked for instigating and participating in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA prot...

Golf-Im claims first PGA Tour title with clutch play at Honda Classic

South Korean Im Sung-jae hit a series of clutch shots down the stretch to clinch his first PGA Tour victory in style, a one-shot triumph at the Honda Classic in Florida on Sunday.Im, last years tour rookie of the year, broke through in his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020