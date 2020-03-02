Left Menu
Maha: Speaker takes up breach of privilege against chief secy

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 13:04 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Mondaysuo moto took up breach of privilege against Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta for not responding to communicationfrom the Legislatureon issues raised by members throughPoint of Proprietyduring the winter session Patole directed Mehta to present himself at the bar of the House and apologise.

But, he later withdrew his order after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar apologised on behalf of the government "The punishment is too harsh. Never before a chief secretary had been punished," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said he understood the sentiments of the speaker to uphold rights of the members, but since the deputy chief minister has apologised, the issue should be laid to rest Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat also expressed a similar view.

Patole said there were 83 issues raised through Point of Propriety. But, the administration responded only to four "I will use all my powers to protect rights of the members. Even a teshildar and junior police officials don't respect the legislator and dump their letters in the dustbin," he said.

"I will not tolerate this and will hold the chief secretary responsible for the delays and ill-treatment of legislators," Patole said, adding that he was, however, withdrawing his order since the deputy chief minister has apologised House members raise issues of their constituency and the state through a Point of Propriety after the Question Hour and the administration has to respond to them within a month.

The winter session of the state Legislature was held in Nagpur in December last year.

SC to hear on March 5 plea challenging ex-JK CM Omar Abdullah's detention

Supreme Court on Monday posted for hearing on March 5 the petition of Sara Abdullah Pilot, challenging the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. A bench of Ju...

Royal DSM plans to launch 'Nu-Shakti' home fortifier in north India

Dutch firm Royal DSM, plans to introduce its pre-mixed micro-nutrient daily home fortifier Nu-Shakti in north India soon Nu-Shakti is a first of its kind product category that is based on home fortification to enhance essential nutrients an...

Indonesia confirms first cases of coronavirus, link to Japanese visitor

Two Indonesians have tested positive for coronavirus after coming into contact with an infected Japanese national, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, marking the first confirmed cases in the worlds fourth-most populous country. The disco...
