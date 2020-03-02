Left Menu
Youth Congress protests against Delhi violence, demands Amit Shah's resignation

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday organised a protest march against last week's communal violence in Delhi and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his alleged "abdication of duty" during violence that rocked parts of the national capital for four days.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday organised a protest march against last week's communal violence in Delhi and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his alleged "abdication of duty" during violence that rocked parts of the national capital for four days. The IYC also demanded registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for allegedly instigating and inciting the public through their hate speeches.

"The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order in the city. The recent Delhi communal killings and arson show a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished India's image across the globe," the IYC said in a statement. Referring to the recent Delhi violence, the statement said, "The inactions on the part of the Police under Amit Shah coupled with instigating hate speeches of BJP leaders depict wanton destruction of democratic values in this country with the active approbation and, frequently, the selective Nelsonian blind eye of the government. Home Minister Amit Shah has no right to remain in the post and must resign immediately from his post."

IYC National President Srinivas BV said, "at least 46 people have been killed and homes and property of thousands of people have been burnt down. It is absolutely shameful for this government to be still in power." He further stated that the government "needs to stop using innocent people to instigate its state-sponsored violence".

Last week, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had passed a resolution demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah with immediate effect over Delhi violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

