CM Hemant Soren withdraws FIR against predecessor Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday withdrew the FIR he had lodged against his predecessor Raghubar Das for allegdly making some "objectionable" remarks against him during electioneering last year. In his withdrawal letter, Soren asked Jamtara Superintendent of Police not to take forward the complaint as "after a thorough review I have decided to withdraw the FIR".

The FIR was filed with the Mihijam police station in Jamtara district under IPC section 504, 506 and 404 and under the SC/ST Act. In a statement, Soren said, "Hurt by the remarks during the election meetings, I had filed the FIR. But now that election is over, I dont want to take forward the matter and there is no reason for difference of opinion.

"We have to develop the state and move forward with a constructive thought. Now the time has come to take the state forward on the right path," he said. Soren added that the government would not do anything out of vendetta or revenge.

After the fiercely fought election in November-December last year, the JMM-Congress-RJD government came to power in Jharkhand under Hemant Soren. Das himself lost to his former ministerial colleague Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur East constituency..

