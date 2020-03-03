Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't give much importance to ''goli maro...'' slogan: WB Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 00:13 IST
Don't give much importance to ''goli maro...'' slogan: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said much importance should not be given to the raising of provocative slogan -- "desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro ..." (shoot the traitors) by some BJP "supporters" while heading for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the city. Dhankhar said in a country like India which has a huge population, slogans raised by a few people do not matter and the media should play a sensible role while reporting such issues.

"If suppose there are 1,000 people and one person says something... that's 100 per cent for him... for me that's .01 per cent. Its a country of great positivity... its a very large country," Dhankhar told reporters here. "I would appeal to the media to be proportionate and get away from sensation. It's time to be very, very responsible in public life," he added.

Three BJP "supporters" have been arrested for raising the slogan while they were passing the Maidan Market in downtown Esplanade en route to the rally venue at nearby Shahid Minar ground on Sunday. The septuagenarian also rubbished claims of opponent parties alleging that those who had raised the controversial slogan belonged to the saffron party.

He urged people to refrain from having a partisan approach and stressed that the country is "undoubtedly" moving forward. "If we start looking things from a prism or partisan approach that's not going to be helpful. There is a general preposition I've been saying. There has nothing to do with any political party," he said.

Apparently referring to the recent violence in New Delhi, Dhankhar said "violence can never contribute to the country's democracy". "Violence in any form in action or thought is against our rituals, culture and democracy. It can never promote democracy... can never contribute to our growth and that's what I've been saying," Dhankhar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE evacuating its citizens in Iran - WAM

The United Arab Emirates announced it will evacuate its citizens from Iran, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.The agency added that this step comes amid the spread of coronavirus in a number of countries, and all the returning people...

Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying to destroy coca -Trump

Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying of the herbicide glyphosate in order to destroy crops of coca, the chief ingredient of cocaine, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday during a meeting with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Du...

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean toward Trump over rapid deportation

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared sympathetic on Monday toward a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to buttress its power to quickly deport illegal immigrants without court interference in a politically charged el...

France says it now has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus

France has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Monday, raising the total from 130 a day earlier.He added three had died so far from the disease. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020