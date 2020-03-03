Left Menu
Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden in Democratic Super Tuesday primaries

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday will become the third 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in as many days to leave the race, her campaign confirmed, and she and fellow moderate Pete Buttigieg plan to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar of Minnesota will announce the suspension of her White House campaign in Dallas, Texas, where she will publicly back Biden, a campaign aide said. A reinvigorated Biden, fresh off a resounding victory in Saturday's South Carolina primary, is heading into Super Tuesday with fresh, high-profile endorsements and aiming for a strong showing against U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the national front-runner and a democratic socialist from Vermont.

The Super Tuesday contests offer the biggest one-day haul of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the party's nomination at its national convention in July, with about 1,357 delegates, or nearly one-third of the total number, up for grabs. Billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg makes his first appearance on primary ballots in Super Tuesday states, where he has bet hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money to boost his campaign.

Five contenders remain for the nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November election, down from more than 20 earlier in the race. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown, ended his White House bid on Sunday.

