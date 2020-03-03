Netanyahu leads Gantz in Israel vote: media exit polls
Jerusalem, Mar 3 (AFP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin appeared to lead his main challenger following elections on Monday, with multiple exit polls putting his right-wing Likud several seats ahead of the centrist Blue and White party
Exit polls by three Israeli television networks, released after polls closed, gave Likud between 36 and 37 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament against Blue and White's estimated 32 or 33
Those projections mark a major improvement on Likud's performance in Israel's last vote in September. Netanyahu tweeted "thank you" in response to the polls. (AFP) CPS
