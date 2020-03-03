Raj: BJP MLA 'threatened' for raising issue of religious conversion, claims party

The BJP on Tuesday claimed that one of its legislators was threatened on social media for raising the issue of religious conversion in the state Assembly. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the party's MLA from Beawar, Shankar Singh Rawat, had received messages warning him of "dire consequences".

"I had raised an issue in the house on February 28, after which I was threatened with dire consequences on social media including Facebook and through SMS's," Rawat said in the house during zero hour. While Rawat sought action against the culprits, Kataria asked the legislator to move a breach of privilege motion in the assembly.

Chairperson Rajendra Pareek directed the government to investigate the matter and inform the house. Meanwhile, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore raised the issue of frequent incidents of gas cylinder blasts and demanded that the government must hold a meeting with the representatives of the gas companies to ensure proper safety arrangements are in place. Referring to an explosion that occurred in Jaipur on Monday which claimed two lives, he said it was not the first incident in the state or the city.

"In Jaipur, similar incidents have happened thrice in January and in Sikar, Churu and Bharatpur in February," he said..

