BSP MLA taken to Delhi in chartered plane by BJP leader: Singh

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 19:53 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:53 IST
After alleging that "poaching" attempts were being made by the BJP on Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday claimed a senior leader of the saffron party has taken a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator to Delhi in a chartered flight. The opposition BJP dismissed Singh's claim and said his statement was aimed at ensuring his re-nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on March 26.

The BSP, which has two MLAs, is providing support to the Congress government in the state. In a tweet on Tuesday, Singh said, The BJP has started the process of bringing MLAs from Samajwadi Party and BSP to Delhi.

"Whether the BSP MLA Ram Bai was not brought from Bhopal to Delhi by former minister Bhupendra Singh ji in a chartered flight yesterday? Shivraj ji (BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan) would you like to say something? In another tweet, the former chief minister said, But we have full faith in Ram Bai. She is a fan of (Chief Minister) Kamal Nath and will continue to support him. Speaking to reporters on Monday at New Delhi, Singh had alleged his party MLAs were being offered huge amount of money by BJP leaders as part of the saffron party's "poaching" attempts to destabilise the Kamal Nath government.

Hitting back at Singh, Chouhan had accused the Congress veteran of making false statements and engaging in sensationalism. Reacting to Singh's latest tweet, BJP vice-president and MLA Rameshwar Sharma told PTI that people dont take the Congress veteran seriously.

It is surprising that the Congress leader raised question on a woman MLA (Ram Bai) who went to Delhi for the treatment of her daughter. "Should every MLA going to Delhi should seek Digvijayas permission? Sharma asked.

The BJP MLA said, In fact, Digvijaya Singh wants another term in the Rajya Sabha, which looks unlikely. He is just creating pressure on Kamal Nath so that he can blackmail him for another RS term. "It seems Singh is also creating an atmosphere of distrust for Congress MLAs.

Denying poaching allegations, Ram Bais husband Govind Singh told reporters in Damoh that the BSP MLA had gone to Delhi for the treatment of their daughter. Bhupendra Singh, a former home minister and BJP MLA, could not be contacted for his comment despite repeated attempts.

The 230-member Assembly has 114 Congress MLAs followed by the BJP (107). The simple majority mark is 116. Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the BSP and one of the Samajwadi Party (SP) are providing crucial support to the Congress government.

Elections to fill three Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant soon will be held on March 26. Digvijaya Singh is among three MPs (the other two are from BJP) whose term is coming to an end. Members of a state's Legislative Assembly vote in the Rajya Sabha elections..

