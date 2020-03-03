Left Menu
LJP to release its manifesto for Bihar assembly elections on April 14

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said the party will release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election on the concluding day of the "Bihar First, Bihari First" Yatra, on April 14 in Patna.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said the party will release its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election on the concluding day of the "Bihar First, Bihari First" Yatra, on April 14 in Patna. "The party has only one goal, to make Bihar number one state and we are preparing 'Bihar First, Bihari First' vision document for that. The yatra will conclude on April 14 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna and the party's manifesto for the assembly elections will be released on the same day," Paswan told reporters here.

The first leg of the journey will start from Hajipur in Vaishali. The yatra which was launched on February 21, will travel across different districts of Bihar to culminate at the Gandhi Maidan here on April 14. The party will also release its vision document for the state on April 14.

The LJP president also urged other political parties to release their manifestos for the upcoming assembly elections much in advance, so that the elections are not fought on the issues of "Hindu-Muslim" but on the agenda of development. He also appealed the Election Commission of India to ask the parties to release their manifestos in advance and not very close to elections.

"Though development has taken place in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, more work is required to be done in several fields. There is a dire need to develop the state. There is a lot to be done in every district of Bihar and the vision document will cover every subject like education, health etc. Booth problems will also be included in the manifesto," Chirag Paswan added. He also launched a toll-free number for people to give suggestions to be included in the manifesto. (ANI)

