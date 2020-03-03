Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry: BJP-JJP govt harassing Brahmins by 'snatching' ownership of donated lands, says Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:10 IST
Hry: BJP-JJP govt harassing Brahmins by 'snatching' ownership of donated lands, says Cong

Haryana's main opposition Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-JJP government of harassing the Brahmin community by "snatching" their ownership rights of donated lands. The matter was raised in the State Assembly by party MLA Kuldeep Vats, who was supported by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition and other legislators.

Vats, who staged a walkout from the House and later held a protest outside the Assembly, condemned the alleged conspiracy being carried out against the Brahmin community by the Haryana government. Vats said that the Congress-led state government had bestowed ownership rights of donated land to people of Brahmin community by enacting a law in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha after which as many as 37,836 'Dholidars' and 3,838 'Bhondedars' respectively became owners of more than 14,187 acres and 5,000 acres of land.     The Congress leader alleged that the BJP-JJP government has been trying to evict the Brahmin community from their land and snatching away the entitlements of about 50,000 Brahmin families.    The previous Congress government in the state had enacted a law in 2011 aimed at vesting property rights of land to Dholidars -- people from the Brahmin community who got this land as gift from landowners nearly a century ago -- for a token compensation of Rs 500 per acre.

Notably, the BJP government in 2018 had amended the law barring property rights of panchayat land to Dholidars. The Congress is opposing the amendment.     Intervening in the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed the state Assembly that as much as 1245 acres of panchayat land was donated to Dholidars. The Haryana government has maintained that only private land can be donated to Dholidars. Dushyant, who also holds the revenue and panchayat department portfolios, challenged Hooda to seek a probe into the donation of panchayat land.

"If you demand, the government is ready to order an inquiry into the matter," said Chautala in the House. However, Hooda kept insisting that the government should not take back the land donated to Dholidars..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, lawmakers near agreement on coronavirus emergency funding

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump on Wednesday were coalescing around emergency legislation to battle the spreading coronavirus with as much as 9 billion in new funding that would immediately be available to stem a health crisis....

IMF, World Bank: April meetings to be held in 'virtual format'

Washington, Mar 3 AFP The spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a virtual format due to the coronavirus epidemic, the IMF and World Bank said on TuesdayThe twice-yearly meet...

Prince William and Kate kick off three-day Irish tour

Dublin, Mar 3 AFP Prince William and his wife Kate began a tour of Ireland on Tuesday, in the latest high-profile trip by senior British royals since Queen Elizabeth IIs landmark state visit in 2011. The couples three-day trip comes just we...

Coronavirus cases in U.S. exceeds 100, Fed acts to shield economy

A New York man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to two, officials said on Tuesday, as the number of infections in the United States rose above 100 and the central bank acted to pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020