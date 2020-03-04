Left Menu
Unprincipled Kamal Nath govt was bound to face trouble keeping his flock together, Gopal Bhargava

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday said that the Kamal Nath government was bound to face trouble keeping his flock together as he had formed the government by cobbling up numbers.

Gopal Bhargava addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday said that the Kamal Nath government was bound to face trouble keeping his flock together as he had formed the government by cobbling up numbers. "The governments, which are not formed on principles, meet this fate. They had formed the government by cobbling up numbers. The Kamal Nath government is not running on the basis on principle, programmes, policy and ideology but by managing numbers," Bhargava told reporters here.

Denying any horsetrading allegations, being levelled by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, he said, "Digvijay Singh is known for making such non-serious comments". The comments of Bhargava come in the wake of allegations against the BJP that it was reportedly holding at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a Gurugram hotel.

On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had on Wednesday said that one BSP MLA Ramabai, had come back to the ruling party's fold despite BJP leaders trying to stop her. (ANI)

