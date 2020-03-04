Samajwadi Party moves business suspension notice in RS over Delhi violence

Samajwadi Party on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over the incidents of violence in the national capital. The notice was submitted by Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan today morning.

Notably, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have also moved the same notice over the Delhi violence in the Upper House today. At least 47 people were killed and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the North-East Delhi violence last week. (ANI)

