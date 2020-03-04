No proposal before CM for 5 pc reservation to Muslims in educational institutions, says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that there is no proposal before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yet regarding 5 percent reservations to Muslims in educational institutions in the state. "We had announced in the Vidhan Parishad regarding the quota in reply to a question. The department will make the proposal with consultation from the law and judiciary and then it will go before the Cabinet. The Chief Minister is absolutely right in saying that there is no proposal before him," Malik told ANI here.

On Friday, Malik, who is the Minority Affairs Minister in the Maharashtra government, had announced that a law will be made to give reservation to Muslims in educational institutions in the state. The NCP leader further slammed BJP over its alleged bid to topple the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

"At any cost, BJP wants to come into power. The way 'Operation Lotus' had been started in Madhya Pradesh they do not have any democratic values. They have kept some MLAs in Gurugram hotel and definitely Congress will rescue them. This kind of act is not new, they always try to come into the power and they are not following the democratic values of this country," Malik said. He also condemned the attack on the office of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, terming it an "attack on democracy" and said people "know well" who is behind these attacks.

The security outside Chowdhury's residence was increased on Tuesday after some miscreants attacked MP's residence in the evening. "We had received a complaint regarding abuse and vandalisation by four people at the office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (which is attached to his residence)," the Delhi Police said. (ANI)

