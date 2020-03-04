Amit Shah's Mar 15 rally in Hyderabad postponed amid coronavirus scare

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Hyderabad, which was scheduled to be held on March 15, has been postponed amid coronavirus scare. "The scheduled public rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 15 in Hyderabad has been postponed to a future date," K Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, Telangana BJP said in a statement.

"This decision has been taken to reduce mass physical contact of people during the public rally in the current context of serious precautions being undertaken by the central government to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The future schedule of Amit Shah's visit and public rally will be informed by the party in due course," the statement read. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there have been 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

Globally, deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. Earlier, Amit Shah announced that he will also not be participating in any 'Holi Milan' celebration this year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus,I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take good care of yourself and your family," Shah tweeted. (ANI)

