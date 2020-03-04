Left Menu
Billionaire Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden

  PTI
  Washington DC
  Updated: 04-03-2020 23:40 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 22:47 IST
Billionaire Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden
Failing to mark in the Super Tuesday primaries after reportedly spending more than half a billion dollars from his own pocket, US media tycoon Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's candidacy. "Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult," Bloomberg said in a statement "I'm a believer in using data to inform decisions. After yesterday's results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists. But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life," he said.

Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York, immediately endorsed 77-year-old Biden who has emerged as the frontrunner among the Democratic presidential aspirants after the primaries in 14 states on March 3. Biden won nine states, while Senator Bernie Sanders won four and the two are tied in the State of Maine. "I have always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday's vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden," Bloomberg said.

In the last three days, Biden has earned the endorsements of three presidential aspirants. The two other being Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Trump in a tweet said that by not joining the race, Bloomberg would have saved himself a billion dollars.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg just 'quit' the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn't have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe's campaign, hoping to save face. It won't work!" he said. Trump in a series of tweets also took a dig at other Democratic presidential candidates who performed badly on Super Tuesday.

"Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn't in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Texas, not to mention various other states. Our modern-day Pocahontas won't go down in history as a winner, but she may very well go down as the all-time great SPOILER!" he said. Trump also alleged that the Democratic establishment is working against Sanders.

"The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe!" Trump tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

