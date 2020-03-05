Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jill is 'my Secret Service' Biden jokes after wife tackles protestors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 15:05 IST
Jill is 'my Secret Service' Biden jokes after wife tackles protestors

Los Angeles, Mar 5 (AFP) Joe Biden joked that wife Jill was his Secret Service protection after she fought off vegan protestors who stormed the stage as the former vice president was giving a victory speech to supporters. "I'm probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service," the Democratic frontrunner said at a California fundraiser in Bel Air Wednesday night, a day after the incident in Los Angeles.

"Whoa, you don't screw around with a Philly girl, I'll tell you what," he said. "I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us.

"I think that"s because they're afraid Jill's going to hurt someone. I tell you what man, I married way above my station," Biden joked. As Biden was giving a speech in Los Angeles following his Super Tuesday wins, a female vegan protestor shouting "Let dairy die" rushed the stage and Jill grabbed her husband's hand and put herself between him and the woman.

Seconds later another vegan protestor rushed the stage and the former second lady grabbed her with both hands and pushed her back. The protestor was escorted from the stage to boos from Biden supporters.

"We're OK," said Jill. Democrats in the House have urged the acting Homeland Security secretary and congressional leaders to provide protection for Biden and his rival, Bernie Sanders. (AFP) IND IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

MoFPI facilitates investments worth Rs. 707 Crore: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

10 projects worth rupees 301.54 Crorerupees with a total grant-in-aid of 67.29 Cr were sanctioned in a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee IMAC held under the Chairpersonship of Union Food Processing Industries Minister Smt....

ICC rules prosecutor can investigate alleged Afghanistan war crimes

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday ruled that the prosecutor can open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan.The decision overturns a lower court ruling that blocked the investigation because t...

(Eds: Fixing typo) Delhi court rejects ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain's plea seeking to surrender before court, says not within our jurisdiction.

Eds Fixing typo Delhi court rejects ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussains plea seeking to surrender before court, says not within our jurisdiction....

Autoclave seized in India from Pak-bound Chinese ship not for military use under non-proliferation: China

China said on Thursday that the industrial autoclave seized from a Pakistan-bound Chinese ship at the Kandla port is a heat treatment furnace shell system and not a dual-use item under the non-proliferation and export control as alleged by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020