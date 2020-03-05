Left Menu
Cong dubs members' suspension 'dictatorial move', BJP for termination of one MP's membership

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 19:08 IST
The suspension of seven Congress MPs from Lok Sabha for "gross misconduct" on Thursday triggered a massive political row as the party dubbed the move as a "dictatorial decision" of the Modi government even as the ruling BJP said it will also seek termination of the membership of one of the suspended lawmakers. The Congress insisted that its members did no wrong and claimed that their suspension was aimed at weakening the opposition's voice before the House debates the issue of Delhi riots.

Senior BJP leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Congress, saying the "gross misconduct" of its members in Lok Sabha was "unprecedented" as he referred to the snatching of papers from the Speaker's table by one of the opposition members. "We will seek termination of the member's membership. What the Congress did in Lok Sabha showed their utmost disrespect to the Chair," Joshi told reporters.

Though he did not name the Congress MP, official sources said it was Gaurav Gogoi. The government, he said, has also urged Speaker Om Birla to set up a committee to enquire into the conduct of Congress members.

The Congress, however, rejected the charge and said the suspension of its members was part of the BJP-led government's "revenge politics". Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was a "government decision" and not one taken by the Speaker.

Asserting that the Congress members had done nothing wrong, he said it was a "dictatorial decision" and one that was motivated by "revenge politics". "We saw revenge politics in House, orders were given by the chairperson to suspend seven Congress MPs for this session," he said.

Chowdhury alleged that the suspension was an attempt to weaken the party in the House as the government fears a discussion on the Delhi riots in Parliament. Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget Session for "gross misconduct" and "utter disregard" for House rules after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table.

As soon as the House reassembled at 3 pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla for their unruly behaviour. The parliamentary affairs minister then moved a motion for their suspension for the remainder of the budget session, which ends on April 3. The House, where the BJP enjoys a strong majority, passed the motion by a voice vote amid protests by opposition members.

Lekhi said when the House was discussing the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, some members "forcefully" snatched and tossed papers from the Speaker podium. "Such unfortunate incident has possibly happened for the first time in the parliamentary history...I condemn this behaviour," she said while naming the members.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the "unruly" behaviour of the Congress MPs was "unprecedented", and it would have shocked the country's founding fathers. "We welcome the decision to suspend the unruly Congress members," he said.

In a tweet, Gogoi said, "Suspend me, but please discuss Delhi riots tomorrow. Show your accountability towards the very people who voted for you. No matter the number, my party Congress derives its strength from our commitment towards Bharat Mata and we will continue to seek justice from PM (Narendra) Modi," he said. Congress members were also accused of tearing up official papers and throwing them towards the Chair when Rajendra Agrawal was presiding over the proceedings.

The situation, however, took a turn for the worse when a Congress member allegedly snatched papers from the Speaker's table when Rama Devi was in the Chair. Both Houses of Parliament have seen little business barring passage of a few bills amid din since the second half of the Budget Session began on March 2 due to unrelenting protests by opposition members over the Delhi riots, which have killed over 42 people.

The Congress has been demanding that Parliament take up discussion on Delhi riots immediately, but the government has said it should be done only after Holi, which is on March 10. BJP sources have argued that any controversial statement during debate may aggravate the situation in the riot-hit northeast Delhi at a time when Delhi Police is working overtime to maintain peace. PTI KR JTR ASK KR SMN SMN.

