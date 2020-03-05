Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden: Maybe it's time to consider Secret Service protection

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:28 IST
Biden: Maybe it's time to consider Secret Service protection
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Former Vice President Joe Biden says that he's worried that protesters have stormed the stage when he's been speaking at campaign events with his wife beside him and that it might be time for Secret Service protection. "Well, I think that's something that has to be considered, the more outrageous some of this becomes," Biden told NBC's "Today" show Thursday, Two animal welfare protesters rushed the stage during Biden's Super Tuesday victory speech in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, waving anti-dairy signs and yelling.

The first was escorted off the stage by a man, and the second was tackled by Biden's wife, Jill Biden, and one of his senior advisers, Symone Sanders. The protesters got within a few feet of Biden, who was speaking after primary victories in several states propelled him into a two-man race for the Democratic presidential nomination with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"I wasn't scared for me, I was worried about for Jill," Biden said, recalling that she did the same thing at an event in New Hampshire when a man approached him from behind. When the man tried to interrupt him, Jill Biden put her arms around the man, turned him around and helped push him away.

"That's what I worry about," Biden said. "I worry about Jill." Biden isn't the only candidate to have been accosted at a campaign event. Topless demonstrators crashed a Bernie Sanders rally in Nevada two weeks ago.

The breaches prompted an online outcry that the candidates be granted Secret Service protection. That demand was followed by a letter Wednesday from some House Democrats advocating more urgent action.

The Secret Service, by statute, protects the president, the vice president and their families as well as some other senior government officials. It is also authorised to protect major party presidential candidates, an authority granted after the assassination of Robert F Kennedy in 1968.

The leading candidates in 2012 and 2016 all had Secret Service protection at this point in those races. None of the 2020 Democratic candidates has Secret Service protection, or has asked for it.

"The idea of jumping on a stage is just not permissible," Biden said. "The last thing we need is anybody hurt."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Ashish, Manish enter quarters of boxing's Asian Olympic Qualifiers

World championship bronze-winner Manish Kaushik 63kg and Ashish Kumar 75kg made the quarterfinals with facile wins to continue Indias strong showing at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing here on Thursday. Manish, also a Commonwealth Ga...

Pakistan concerned over violence in Delhi: Qureshi

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that his country was concerned over the violence in Delhi and alleged that the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens were efforts to disenfranchise Indias ...

3M taps regional suppliers to meet soaring demand for masks

Diversified manufacturer 3M Co has avoided major supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak by sourcing materials for its protective face masks from regional suppliers instead of far-flung locations, a company official told Reut...

Senate poised to send Trump USD 8.3 billion plan to fight virus

A USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak should soon make its way to President Trump after a Senate vote planned for Thursday. The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020