Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 07:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 07:48 IST
Romney says U.S. Senate Republican probe of Biden appears political

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, the lone Republican to vote to convict President Donald Trump of abuse of power following his impeachment, said on Thursday a Senate Republican investigation of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden appeared politically motivated. Romney told reporters a probe of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson would be better pursued by the FBI or another federal agency "if there's something of significance that needs to be evaluated."

Johnson is poised to issue the first subpoena in an investigation of Hunter Biden's seat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma when his father was U.S. vice president. Hunter Biden's role has been attacked as corrupt without evidence by Trump and congressional Republicans. "There's no question but that the appearance of looking into Burisma and Hunter Biden appears political. And I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations," Romney, a member of the homeland security panel, said.

Trump was impeached on abuse-of-power and obstruction charges in the Democratic-led House of Representatives after he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens in July. He was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate. Democrats said Trump was trying to shore up his re-election prospects by targeting Biden.

Trump continues to question Hunter Biden's position at Burisma. "That will be a major issue in the campaign," Trump told Fox News on Wednesday night. "I will bring that up all the time." Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Johnson had been looking into the matter before Biden surged in the nomination race this week.

"Joe's been around a long time. He knows that this sort of thing will be looked at when you become the likely nominee of your party," McConnell told Fox News. Romney's comments suggested Johnson could have difficulty getting his committee to approve a subpoena of Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat and consultant for Blue Star Strategies, a lobbying and consulting firm. Johnson alleges Blue Star sought to leverage Hunter Biden's Burisma role to make inroads with the State Department.

Johnson plans a committee vote on the subpoena next week. Romney declined to say how he would vote. With Republicans' 8-6 majority on the panel, one Republican "no" could deadlock the subpoena question. Democrats have said Johnson's investigation could aid disinformation efforts by Russia. Senator Gary Peters, the committee's top Democrat, said he believes Republican members have qualms about the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Despite some progress, no country achieves gender equality: Report

Womens Rights in Review, 25 years after Beijing takes stock of how the landmark gender equality plan, the Beijing Platform for Action, is being implemented and calls for greater parity and justice.The report finds faltering progress and not...

Japan says virus travel restrictions not too late as S. Korea protests

Japans government defended new, tighter travel restrictions on visitors from China and South Korea, saying they were not too late to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as Seoul protested the measures as excessive. The decisio...

UN chief urges countries to review progress on nuclear non-proliferation

Countries meeting in New York next month to review progress on nuclear non-proliferation are being urged by the UN Secretary-General to use the opportunity to strengthen global peace and security. Antnio Guterres made the request in a state...

Mexican firm takes millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude in oil-for-food swap

Venezuela has swapped millions of barrels of crude for supplies of corn and water trucks under an oil-for-food deal struck with a Mexican firm, in an effort to secure imports amid tightening U.S. sanctions, according to the company and expo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020