Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adviser to Iran's foreign minister dies of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 14:55 IST
Adviser to Iran's foreign minister dies of coronavirus

Tehran, Mar 6 (AFP) An adviser to Iran's foreign minister who took part in the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis has died from coronavirus, the official IRNA news agency reported. Hossein Sheikholeslam, "a veteran and revolutionary diplomat" died late Thursday, IRNA said.

Iran has been scrambling to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus which so far has infected 3,513 people and killed at least 107 people in the Islamic republic. Six of those who died from coronavirus are politicians or government officials.

Before his death, Sheikholeslam was advisor to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. A former ambassador to Syria, he also served as deputy foreign minister from 1981 to 1997.

Sheikholeslam was also one of the students involved in the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. That year, and less than nine months after the toppling of the American-backed shah, Iranian students stormed the US embassy in Tehran and took 52 Americans hostage.

This prompted Washington to sever diplomatic ties with Iran in 1980. The hostages were freed in January 1981, after 444 days in captivity.

The novel coronavirus has also claimed the lives of other high-profile Iranian officials, including Mohammad Mirmohammadi of the Expediency Council which advises supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Other deaths linked to the virus include Mohammad Ali Ramezani, an MP from Gilan, one of the worst-hit provinces in the country. Tehran MP Fatemeh Rahbar is currently in a coma after being infected, according to ISNA news agency.

Iran has closed schools and universities, suspended major cultural and sporting events and reduced working hours across the country to halt the rapid spread of coronavirus, which has spread to all of its 31 provinces. (AFP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Banners in Lucknow with details of those who 'damaged public property' during anti-CAA protests

On the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Lucknow administration has put up banners with photographs and other details of those who have been identified for realising compensation for the damage to public proper...

Sixteen people running to become leader of Merkel's party - report

There are 16 people running to replace Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as leader of Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU, the Funke newspaper group on Friday cited sources in the party headquarters as saying. Norbert Roettgen, Armin...

Derek O' Brien gives speech from Parliament corridor; demands discussion on Delhi violence

In an unprecedented act, TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek OBrien on Friday gave a 10-minute speech, not in the House, but from a corridor of the Parliament building, in protest against, what he called, the governments reluctance to discuss the ...

Airline SAS says coronavirus impact on traffic was limited in February

Swedish-Danish airline SAS said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak had a limited impact in February on its traffic. Total capacity ASK and revenue passenger kilometers RPK increased by 1.4 and 0.5, respectively, from a year earlier. Currenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020