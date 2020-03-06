Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK 'Apni' Party to be launched by ex-PDP leader Altaf Bukhari on Sunday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 15:21 IST
JK 'Apni' Party to be launched by ex-PDP leader Altaf Bukhari on Sunday

A new political party called the 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni (own) Party' (JKAP) will be launched on Sunday and will be led by former state finance minister Syed Altaf Bukhari, with a primary aim of proving "relief to people who have been facing uncertainty since August 5 last year". This will be the first political activity in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5 last year, the day the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"Yes, I am in politics accidentally but my idea of politics is different -- I believe that it is a place where you can serve people to the best of your abilities," said businessman-turned-politician Bukhari, who was part of the PDP till he distanced himself from Mehbooba Mufti, whose government was reduced to minority after the BJP withdrew support in June 2018. There were differences between Mufti and Bukhari over the functioning of the PDP.

Bukhari (60), a graduate in Agriculture Science, will be joined by politicians from various other parties, including the National Conference (NC), the PDP, the Congress and the BJP. Among the prominent personalities set to join him are Vijay Bakaya, Rafi Mir (NC), Usman Majid (former Congress MLA), Ghulam Hassan Mir (former Independent MLA), Javed Hussain Beg, Dilawar Mir, Noor Mohammed, Zaffar Manhas, Abdul Majid Paddar, Abdul Rahim Rather (PDP), Gagan Bhagat (BJP) and Manjeet Singh and Vikram Malhotra from the Congress, he said.

The proposed party aims to take on regional outfits like the National Conference and the PDP, whose leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, have been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act. These leaders were initially kept in preventive detention and later, booked under the PSA. Bukhari called for release of all political leaders and said they should apprise the people of the changed realities. "I waited patiently for several weeks for others to step in but then decided to enter myself," he said.

"While the parties are focused on the release of their leaders, many of their workers are unable to get even two square meals a day. My effort will be to contribute in making their life better," Bukhari told PTI recently. The former PDP leader, however, had a word of praise for ex-chief minister Omar Abdullah. "I think he is a man of principles and who will never make people suffer for achieving his own political goals unlike others," Bukhari said, adding that he would extend all support in case his party came to power.

"My aim is to bring relief to people. It can be through my party or any other party that comes to power. I will extend complete support as long as the smile on the faces of the common people is ensured," he said. Bukhari said that in the new scenario, every political party should educate people about the changed realities of the erstwhile state.

"Show them achievable dreams and not a mirage. I say that I cannot turn the clock back and restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir but I will work for the return of statehood and domicile in jobs and education sectors," he said. All these will be part of the party's manifesto, which will be launched in Srinagar on Sunday and later next week in Jammu, Bukhari said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Banners in Lucknow with details of those who 'damaged public property' during anti-CAA protests

On the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Lucknow administration has put up banners with photographs and other details of those who have been identified for realising compensation for the damage to public proper...

Sixteen people running to become leader of Merkel's party - report

There are 16 people running to replace Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as leader of Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU, the Funke newspaper group on Friday cited sources in the party headquarters as saying. Norbert Roettgen, Armin...

Derek O' Brien gives speech from Parliament corridor; demands discussion on Delhi violence

In an unprecedented act, TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek OBrien on Friday gave a 10-minute speech, not in the House, but from a corridor of the Parliament building, in protest against, what he called, the governments reluctance to discuss the ...

Airline SAS says coronavirus impact on traffic was limited in February

Swedish-Danish airline SAS said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak had a limited impact in February on its traffic. Total capacity ASK and revenue passenger kilometers RPK increased by 1.4 and 0.5, respectively, from a year earlier. Currenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020