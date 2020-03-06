Left Menu
Choice between open society and its enemies, world watching our 'fall from grace': Hamid Ansari

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:53 IST
Representative image

The choice in every generation is always between an open society and its enemies, and it is for the people to decide but time is not elastic as the world beyond India's borders is recording "our fall from grace", former vice president Hamid Ansari said on Friday. He made the remarks after presenting the International Press Institute India award for excellence in journalism to private news channel NDTV for Kathua investigations anchored by Nidhi Razdan.

While highlighting that the media was facing several challenges and these were "difficult times", Ansari also said that "dissent is at a discount" in prevailing times and is often considered unpatriotic, anti-national and seditious. "The choice in every society, in every generation is always between an open society and its enemies. The choice is ours but time is not elastic. The world beyond our borders, as also our own right-minded citizens, are recording in meticulous details our fall from grace," he said.

Razdan received the award for exposing the conspiracy to scuttle probe into the heinous Kathua rape and murder, and for a strong expose of the political hypocrisy across the political spectrum representing the excellence in journalism, according to IPI. "This IPI award for us at NDTV comes at a time when free and fair media in this country is facing one of its biggest challenges... to use a cliche, these are truly testing times for the Indian media. Those of us who do our jobs as journalists are labelled anti-nationals," Razdan said after receiving the award.

"There is a media unwilling to ask tough questions, instead preferring to merely reproduce government handouts and pass that off as news. In the era of propaganda and fake news, the role of a free press is even more vital," she said. A jury of eminent editors headed by former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee considered the entries received and unanimously selected NDTV for the prestigious award.

Sorabjee, while speaking on the occasion, said press freedom is coupled with the responsibility to act as the watchdog of the society. He said that a press that constantly praises the government, indulges in "chamchagiri" and it was important for the media to speak truth to power.

The award presented to Razdan comprises a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, a trophy and a citation. IPI India chairman N Ravi, eminent media person Philip Mathew and Sorabjee were on stage as Ansari presented the award to Razdan. CPI general secretary D Raja, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli, eminent media persons H K Dua, Nalini Singh, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, were among those present on the occasion.

IPI India had instituted the annual award in 2003 to recognise and honour the best work done by an Indian media organisation or journalist in print, radio, television and internet mediums, in furtherance of public interest, including safeguarding of freedom of the press and other freedoms such as human rights. The first award for the IPI India Excellence in Journalism, 2003 was given to The Indian Express for its reporting of the Gujarat riots and its aftermath. NDTV had also won the award in 2004 for its expose of the baby-swapping racket in Hyderabad, and the corruption trail of the Telgi stamp scam.

Karan Thapar and Hindustan Times are among the other awardees..

