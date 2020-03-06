Left Menu
K'taka govt to mull giving foodgrain under Anna Bhagya scheme

  PTI
  • |
  Bengaluru
  • |
  Updated: 06-03-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:47 IST
Bengaluru, Mar 6 (PTI): The Karnataka government would mull giving free toor daal under the Anna Bhagya scheme after discussion, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah said on Friday. We have adequate stock of toor dal with us. We will discuss with the chief minister and arrive at a decision, the minister said in the state Assembly.

He was replying to a query from BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on the pilferage of the foodgrain supplied under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Against the previous scheme of Congress government of giving seven kg rice to the beneficiaries, the BJP government has decided to give five kg of rice and two kg of wheat.

However, some MLAs demanded that the toor daal must also be supplied as they were rotting in the godowns. Answering their queries, Gopalaiah said, Now that our government has decided to give five kg rice and two kg wheat, we can supply pulses or ragi in the old Mysuru region based on the decision of our seniors." Speaking about the pilferage of foodgrains, Gopalaiah said he has travelled to various parts of the state after taking over charge as food and civil supplies minister and noticed where the theft was happening.

He told the House that he would travel to all the 30 districts after the Assembly session and make sure that no pilferage happens anywhere. Replying to the opposition leader Siddaramaiahs appeal not to interrupt the Anna Bhagya scheme, Gopalaiah said, We want to provide foodgrain under the Anna Bhagya scheme. I am going to conduct a survey in which district the stealing has been taking place. I will make sure that poor people are not affected. Patil had charged that since 2013 many cases of black- marketing of foodgrains under Anna Bhagya scheme came to light but in none of the cases the investigation reached any logical conclusion and there were no instance of any punishment.

In reply, Gopalaiah said he has directed the district authorities to ensure speedy disposal of cases. In all, 690 cases have been registered across the state since 2013, including 32 in Vijayapura, he added.

