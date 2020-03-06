Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin says stability needed but won't lift lid on his future

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:26 IST
Putin says stability needed but won't lift lid on his future
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he doesn't want to scrap presidential term limits or resort to other suggested ways of extending his rule, but otherwise, he kept mum about his plans. Putin has proposed a sweeping set of constitutional amendments, which are seen by his critics as part of his efforts to stay at the helm after his current six-year term expires in 2024.

The Kremlin-controlled parliament is expected to approve the changes next week. After that, they will be put to a nationwide vote on April 22 for final approval. Political pundits and Kremlin foes have speculated that Putin could use the changes to scrap term limits and remain, president; move into the prime minister's seat with strengthened powers; or continue calling the shots as the head of the State Council.

But Putin rejected all those options during a meeting with workers and activists in Ivanovo, a city northeast of Moscow famous for its textile industries. Asked if he really wants to step down after completing his term because he's tired of his post, Putin responded coyly that he likes his job and is thankful to the people who support him.

"It's not that I'm tired or willing to step aside," he said. "Any person in my place would take it not simply as a job, but as destiny. That's how I see it." He noted, however, that he considers scrapping presidential terms harmful for the country's future even though Russia would benefit from political stability. "Why don't I want to scrap limits?" Putin said. "It's not that I fear myself: I'm not going to lose my mind, it's not about me. Stability, calm development of the country may be more important now, but later when the country becomes more confident and gets richer it will definitely be necessary to ensure government rotation." Putin added that transforming Russia into a parliamentary republic isn't a good idea because the country needs a strong presidential authority.

"Our country lacks stable political parties, unlike in Europe where they have developed for centuries," he said. He also dismissed suggestions that he could shift into the post of the head of the State Council after his term ends, saying such a move would divide the government and would be disastrous for the country.

"That would create dual power that will be deadly for Russia," Putin said. "I like my job," he said. "But to use use a scheme that would be unacceptable or ruinous for the country in order to keep power — no, I don't want to do that." The 67-year-old Putin, who has been in power for more than 20 years, becoming Russia's longest-serving ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, didn't offer any clue about his political future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel seeks rehearing over White House counsel subpoena fight

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that prevented the panel from compelling a former Senior White House lawyer to testify about his role in President Donald T...

UK calls in sports bodies, broadcasters to discuss coronavirus plans - sources

The British government has called a meeting with sports governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to discuss how they would cope with a broader outbreak of coronavirus, two people familiar with the situation said.The department in charge ...

Would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh, says US band 'Bluegrass journeymen'

The United States-based music band Bluegrass Journeymen on Friday expressed the desire to collaborate with Indian singer Arijit Singh in future. We would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh that would be really great. He has such a great ...

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020