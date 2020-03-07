Congress condemns ban on Kerala-based news channels

Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday condemned the ban imposed by the Centre on two Kerala-based news channels for 48 hours for their reporting of Delhi violence, saying that the government is making the "Nazis proud by imitating Hitler". "The 48-hour telecast ban on Asianet News and MediaOne channel by the I&B ministry is a clear attempt to intimidate free press. The Government is making the Nazis proud by imitating Hitler. Where the press is not free no one ever will," Venugopal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac praised the two news channels for their "impartial coverage". "AsianetNews and Media One News channels telecast banned for 48 hours for their impartial reportage of Delhi riots and exposing role Hindutva communal brigades. Protest the brazen attempt to gag the press," he tweeted.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry) on Friday suspended the broadcast of two Kerala-based news channels, Asianet News and Media One, for 48 hours for their reporting of Delhi violence. Congress, CPI(M), CPI and IUML in separate statements condemned the decision of the centre to enforce telecast ban on the two news channels.

Many prominent political leaders including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, CPM leader and Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja took to social media to condemn the move. (ANI)

