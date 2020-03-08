Left Menu
Development News Edition

Break your silence on high unemployment rate in Punjab: SAD to Amarinder

The Shiromani Akali Dal today asked the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to break his silence on facts presented in the Economic Survey which has made it clear that unemployment rate in the state is more than the national average.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 23:16 IST
Break your silence on high unemployment rate in Punjab: SAD to Amarinder
SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal today asked the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to break his silence on facts presented in the Economic Survey which has made it clear that unemployment rate in the state is more than the national average. In a statement released here today, the SAD Spokesman and Former Education Minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that it is surprising that Captain Amarinder tried to mislead the state assembly and people of the state by fudging figures on employment.

He said that by resorting to the renaming of job fairs of private colleges as government job melas, this government is trying to befool itself as people already know that these fairs are a routine process in educational institutions. Dr Cheema said that it is most unfortunate to note that ill planning of the Congress government is ruining the youth of the state and farming community is being forced to sell their lands to fund the education of their children abroad.

He said that contrary to the claims of the government on providing jobs to 12 lakh youth, the official figures given in the Economic Survey of the state belies the claims of the government. He said that 2.69 lakh applicants have registered with Unemployment Bureau in 2019 out of which 85 per cent are educated up to Class X and 91 per cent are categorized as skilled. He said that this sorry state of affairs is forcing children to move abroad in countries like Canada, Australia, the US and UK. The SAD leader said that the scheme of the government 'Own your Gaddi' has totally failed in the state as the Congress government has failed to explore the tourism potential of the state leading to the low demand for such vehicles and ultimately failure of the scheme.

He said that before taking a decision to reduce retirement age to 58 years, the government should have initiated the process to fulfill the existing sanctioned posts which are lying vacant in large numbers in different departments. Dr Cheema further said that the Congress government should admit its failure on providing jobs to the youth and instead of enacting dramas should seriously start working on providing jobs to the youth keeping in view their educational standards. He said that only this can stop the exodus of youth to other countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

Japan's 7-Eleven worker infected with coronavirus, another case likely caused meningitis

Health News Roundup: What you need to know about coronavirus; Italy poised to lock down Lombardy and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Oregon declares emergency as coronavirus cases double to 14

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a 60-day state of emergency on Sunday as coronavirus cases in the state doubled to 14.We will do everything in our power to keep Oregonians safe, Brown said at a news conference....

Herbal colours for Holi in greater demand than synthetic ones

As the festival of colours is around the corner and the colours manufacturers are busy packing their products, the demand of herbal colours this year is witnessing a surge. Down the ages, the celebration of the festival has undergone signif...

Loss against England at 2017 Women's ODI World Cup was more disappointing: Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said that loss against England at the final of 2017 Womens ODI World Cup at Lords -- that India had lost by just 9 runs -- was more disappointing than todays defeat in Women T20 W...

Pete Davidson missing from 'Saturday Night Live' after slamming show

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson was noticeably missing from Saturday Night Live after he criticised his fellow cast members. According to Us Weekly, English actor Daniel Craig hosted the show that featured musical guest The Weeken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020