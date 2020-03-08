Left Menu
Constantly working on developing Hyderabad city, Rs 10K crore allocated in budget: Telangana Minister

Providing a major boost to the city's infrastructure, the state government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore in the budget for various development works in and around Hyderabad city, which includes Musi Purification and Musi River Front projects.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 23:24 IST
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Providing a major boost to the city's infrastructure, the state government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore in the budget for various development works in and around Hyderabad city, which includes Musi Purification and Musi River Front projects. Minister KT Rama Rao has thanked the government for allocating the budget and stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Hyderabad is fast transforming into a global city.

The Minister said, "Under the able leadership of Chief Minister KCR, we have been constantly working on developing the Hyderabad city. A large fund has been allocated to the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) projects in Hyderabad to strengthen the road network in the city." KTR further mentioned that Chief Minister KCR has allocated huge funds to the police department to improve law and order in the city.

The Minister also said that the Telangana government has completed the Hyderabad Metro Rail works in time and also said that the government is working on plans for Metro Rail phase-II. He further added that the allocation of the present budget will boost the infrastructure works in and around Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

