Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC working group proposes cap on expenditure of political parties for electioneering

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:58 IST
EC working group proposes cap on expenditure of political parties for electioneering

There should be a ceiling on expenditure made by political parties during polls, similar to the provision for individual candidates, according to a recommendation by a working group set up by the Election Commission. Last year, the poll panel had set up various working groups to study different aspects of electoral management.

"At present, there is no cap on the expenditure to be incurred for an election by the political parties. There is felt need for having such cap for level playing field," read the recommendation. In 2015, the EC had recommended to the Law Ministry to cap maximum expenditure of political parties to "a multiple of half of maximum prescribed limit for individual candidates with the number of candidates fielded".

The government is yet to take a call on the proposal. An all-party meeting in August 2015 had recommended that there should be a ceiling on party expenditure.

The election watchdog has been pushing for greater transparency in election-related expenditure by parties and candidates. At present, there is a ceiling on campaigning funds for individual candidates in the electoral fray but no cap on the money political parties can spend for electioneering.

The ceiling varies from state to state depending on its population and number of assembly or Lok Sabha seats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

25 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

All 25 passengers onboard a bus were killed on Monday when the vehicle veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Pakistan, authorities said. The passenger bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell...

UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to 'immediately' cooperate

The head of the UNs atomic watchdog on Monday urged Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers that is hanging by a thread. The agency called on Iran to provide access to two locations, and s...

Bills sign CB Norman to one-year deal

Cornerback Josh Norman agreed to a one-year deal worth 6 million to join the Buffalo Bills, reuniting with Sean McDermott. McDermott, head coach of the Bills, was defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers during Normans best seasons.No...

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus to drive European airline industry shakeout

The coronavirus will accelerate a Darwinian shakeout in Europes overcrowded airline industry that ultimately benefits Ryanair and British Airways owner IAG, industry experts predict. Nobody is exempt from the short-term pain that has alread...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020