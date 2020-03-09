Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several Madhya Praesh MLAs land in Bengaluru

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:24 IST
Several Madhya Praesh MLAs land in Bengaluru

Several legislators, including a few ministers, from Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, arrived in the city on Moonday, amid reports of infighting in the party's state unit and allegations of poaching. They landed here earlier in the day by chartered flights and staying at an undisclosed location, sources said.

The development came even as senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and at least 17 MLAs, believed to be supporting him, suddenly became 'incommunicado' on Monday ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The legislators arrived here in the backdrop of allegations by the Congress that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath-led government.

Earlier on March 4, amid allegations of poaching against BJP, around three to four legislators from Madhya Pradesh had landed in the city and were put up in a private place. One of them was said to be an independent.

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has maintained that the party had nothing to do with the developments. Kamal Nath has asserted there was no threat to his government, which came to power in December 2018 by ousting the BJP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

New 'Into The Wild' features Rajinikanth trying new adventures

British adventurer Bear Grylls on Monday shared the power-packed trailer of Into The Wild episode featuring South Indian superstar Rajinikanth. The video captures Rajinikanth driving through the forests of Bandipur in Karnataka, where the e...

Diplomats flown out of N.Korea, missions shut amid coronavirus concern

North Korea flew dozens of diplomats out of the country to Russia on Monday, including the staff of the German, French and Swiss missions which were shut amid concern in the isolated country about the possible spread of the coronavirus.Nort...

25 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

All 25 passengers onboard a bus were killed on Monday when the vehicle veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Pakistan, authorities said. The passenger bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell...

UN nuclear watchdog asks Iran to 'immediately' cooperate

The head of the UNs atomic watchdog on Monday urged Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers that is hanging by a thread. The agency called on Iran to provide access to two locations, and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020