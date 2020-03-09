Several Madhya Praesh MLAs land in Bengaluru

Several legislators, including a few ministers, from Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, arrived in the city on Moonday, amid reports of infighting in the party's state unit and allegations of poaching. They landed here earlier in the day by chartered flights and staying at an undisclosed location, sources said.

The development came even as senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and at least 17 MLAs, believed to be supporting him, suddenly became 'incommunicado' on Monday ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The legislators arrived here in the backdrop of allegations by the Congress that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath-led government.

Earlier on March 4, amid allegations of poaching against BJP, around three to four legislators from Madhya Pradesh had landed in the city and were put up in a private place. One of them was said to be an independent.

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has maintained that the party had nothing to do with the developments. Kamal Nath has asserted there was no threat to his government, which came to power in December 2018 by ousting the BJP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.