Left Menu
Development News Edition

Personal ambition played major part in Scindia's decision: Adhir

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:11 IST
Personal ambition played major part in Scindia's decision: Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday said ideology did not matter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, and claimed that "political convenience" and "personal ambition" played a major part his decision to quit the party. Chowdhury alleged that some sort of "allurement and enticement" offered by the Bharatiya Janata Party had convinced Scindia for switching over from the Congress.

"It is sad news for the Congress party because Jyotiraditya Scindia had been nurtured by the party over the years," Chowdhury told PTI. "He had been entrusted with important jobs by the party. But now the situation had come to such a pass that he found it more convenient to switch over to the other party," Chowdhury said.

In a massive setback for the Congress, Scindia quit the party, pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into virtual collapse and signalling that he is likely to join hands with the BJP. The Congress expelled the party general secretary and scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family on charges of anti-party activities.

Earlier the morning, Scindia met BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi. "Some sort of allurement, enticement offered by the BJP had convinced him for switching over," Chowdhury said. "Now he has become the asset of the BJP party." The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha claimed that ideology had no meaning for Scindia because if it had mattered, he would not have left the Congress.

"It is simply political convenience and personal ambition, which have played a major part in his decision," Chowdhury added. PTI ASK HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Dalit youth shot at in UP's Banda

A Dalit youth sustained injuries after he was shot at Taraya village in the Baberu police station here on Tuesday, an official saidCircle Officer Baberu Rajiv Pratap Singh said, Dalit youth Pitu Shrivas 26 on Tuesday had gone to answer natu...

Soccer-PSG cut media access for Dortmund game to minimum over coronavirus

Media access for Paris St Germains Champions League last-16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday has been cut to the bare minimum over coronavirus concerns, the French club said. The game at the Parc des Princes stadium will be...

Kremlin says Trump cannot visit Russia for Victory Day in May

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Unions victo...

FOCUS-Uber's challenge to balance driver safety with customer privacy

Margaret Bordelon can still feel the hands of the drunk man who tried to pull her in for a kiss at the end of his Uber ride last September in Lafayette, Louisiana.An Uber driver for only a few months, Bordelon, 45, finally convinced the cus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020