Venezuelan security forces block advance of opposition march

Venezuelan security forces blocked the advance of a march in Caracas led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, Reuters witnesses said, thwarting Guaido's plan to reach the national congress, which was snatched by pro-government lawmakers in January.

Guaido for weeks has urged Venezuelans to join the rally as a way of reviving street protests against Maduro that surged in 2019 but have waned as the ruling Socialist Party has clung to power.

