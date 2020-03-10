Venezuelan security forces block advance of opposition march
Venezuelan security forces blocked the advance of a march in Caracas led by opposition leader Juan Guaido, Reuters witnesses said, thwarting Guaido's plan to reach the national congress, which was snatched by pro-government lawmakers in January.
Guaido for weeks has urged Venezuelans to join the rally as a way of reviving street protests against Maduro that surged in 2019 but have waned as the ruling Socialist Party has clung to power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuelan
- Caracas
- Venezuelans
- Maduro
- Socialist Party
