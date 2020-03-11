MP Cong MLAs to reach Jaipur at 11 am: Sources

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, over 80 Congress MLAs from the state are arriving in Rajasthan on Wednesday, sources said

"The party MLAs are reaching here from Madhya Pradesh," they said

The legislators are expected to reach Jaipur airport at 11 am and will be staying at a resort located on the Delhi Road here, the sources said. All arrangements are being made on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

