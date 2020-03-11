Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden calls for unity after big wins in Michigan, three other states

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:29 IST
Joe Biden calls for unity after big wins in Michigan, three other states
Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and casting doubt on the future of rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House bid.

The sweeping wins put Biden, 77, on a path to face Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, and the former vice president quickly looked ahead with a call for party unity and an appeal to supporters of Sanders. "We share a common goal, and together we are going to defeat Donald Trump," Biden said in Philadelphia, thanking Sanders and his supporters for their energy and passion.

Biden's wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, and Idaho were powered by a broad coalition of supporters, including women, African Americans, those with and without college degrees, older voters, union members and all but the very liberal, according to exit polls by Edison Research. Two other states, Washington and North Dakota were still too close to call, but the results narrowed the path forward for Sanders, 78, who had hoped for an upset win in Michigan to keep his White House hopes alive.

The loss in a state Sanders won during his 2016 White House campaign will increase the pressure on the democratic socialist senator from Vermont to exit the race and help Democrats prepare for a bruising campaign against Trump. With 91% of the precincts reporting, Biden had 53% of the vote in Michigan, well ahead of Sanders' 37%. He also won Missouri and Mississippi with 60% and 81% of the vote, respectively.

Sanders, who returned home to Vermont on Tuesday night, did not make a public statement after his losses, a departure from his usual practice on primary nights. Voters across the states that voted on Tuesday said they trusted Biden more to handle a major crisis by roughly 2-to-1 over Sanders, exit polls showed, a possible sign the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak helped increase Biden's appeal as a steady and experienced hand.

Both candidates canceled planned rallies on Tuesday night in response to the outbreak, citing recommendations from public health officials to avoid assembling large indoor crowds. Biden's campaign also canceled a Thursday get-out-the-vote event in Florida, one of four states that will hold nominating contests next week. Biden said he would instead deliver an address on Thursday on the U.S. coronavirus response in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"This whole coronavirus is a matter of presidential leadership," said Biden, the former vice president under Barack Obama. PARTY RALLIES AROUND BIDEN

After the victories, there was a growing sense of inevitability surrounding Biden's candidacy. Two of the largest Democratic Super PACS said they were going to begin working for Biden, and his former rival Andrew Yang endorsed him, joining other Democratic candidates that have dropped their own presidential bids and now support Biden, including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Kamala Harris.

"The math says Joe is our prohibitive nominee. We need to bring the party together," Yang said on CNN as he endorsed Biden. One of Sanders' most influential supporters, liberal U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, acknowledged the depth of his defeat.

"There's no sugar coating it," she said on Instagram. "Tonight's a tough night." Michigan was the biggest and most competitive of the six states that held nominating contests on Tuesday. It also is a crucial battleground that Trump narrowly and unexpectedly won in 2016, which along with wins in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin propelled his ascent to the White House.

The Biden wins could be too much for Sanders to overcome, with the contest shifting to large states including Florida, Ohio, and Georgia where Biden is seen as a clear favorite. By the end of March, about two-thirds of the nearly 4,000 delegates to July's Democratic nominating convention will be allocated. Biden had won 134 delegates to Sanders' 74 by early morning on Wednesday, giving him an overall lead of 762-619 in the race for the 1,991 delegates needed for the nomination, according to Edison Research.

Biden's big margin of victory on Tuesday - including a stunning 66-point victory in Mississippi - was fueled by strong support from the state's African-American voters. In Washington state, Biden and Sanders were in a virtual tie with more than two-thirds of the votes counted. Sanders had a narrow lead in North Dakota with about 63% of precincts reporting.

"The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee," Democratic Super PAC Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil said on Twitter, adding the group would "do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban say conditional prisoner release order by Afghan govt is against deal with U.S.

The conditional prisoner release order announced by the Afghan government is against the U.S.-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last month, a spokesman for the group said on Wednesday.It is properly explained in the peace accord that first 5...

COVID19: India might limit usage of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hinted that they might limit the usage of saliva to shine the white ball during the first ODI against South Africa here on Thursday as a precautionary measure in the wake of the deadly Novel Coronavirus outbre...

Virus deaths soar in Italy, US deploys national guard

Italians braced for a second day of national lockdown on Wednesday after a sharp spike in coronavirus-related deaths, as New York deployed the National Guard to contain a disease that has sown worldwide panic. Europes hardest-hit country sa...

China to allow some firms to resume work at virus epicentre

China on Wednesday announced that key companies will be allowed to resume work in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, in another sign authorities are confident the quarantined city is winning its battle against the epidemic. The decision came a day afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020