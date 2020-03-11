Four YSRC candidates file nominations for RS election

The four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the biennial election to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Limited Senior Group President Parimal Nathwani filed their nominations with Legislature Secretary and Returning Officer Balakrishnamacharyulu.

Earlier, the four candidates met Chief Minister and YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence and received the Form-B, as the official nominees of the party. Accompanied by ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Ch Ranganatha Raju, government advisor (public affairs) S Ramakrishna Reddy, Lok Sabha member M Bharat and other leaders, the candidates drove to the Legislature and completed the procedure.

With a strength of 151 MLAs in the 175-member AP Assembly, the YSRC is comfortably placed to win all the four seats. It would have otherwise been a unanimous affair but for the opposition Telugu Desam Party's decision to field its candidate.

TDP's Varla Ramaiah is expected to file his papers before the nominations process ends on March 13. Election in the event is scheduled for March 26..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.