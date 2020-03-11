Left Menu
AAP MPs stage protest in Parliament complex over Yes Bank crisis

  New Delhi
  Updated: 11-03-2020 14:39 IST
  Created: 11-03-2020 14:39 IST
Aam Aadmi Party lawmakers on Wednesday staged a protest inside the Parliament complex over the ongoing Yes Bank crisis, demanding that the defaulters who are "friends" of the BJP must be held accountable. AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta demonstrated the protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue and raised slogans like "bank defaulters must be put behind bars".

Singh claimed that the "Yes Bank was looted by the friends of the BJP leaders and they must be held accountable for their actions and put behind bars". He has also given a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the issue.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week superseded the board of Yes Bank and put a 30-day moratorium, capping the withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000. The RBI said the restrictions were imposed due to the ailing financial condition of Yes Bank, which had failed to raise capital to keep itself going. Following the announcement, panic gripped the bank's customers, who queued before ATMs and bank branches to withdraw money. They were also not even able to access Internet banking and other services like digital payments through another party's platform. Forex services and credit card purchases, among others, were also impacted..

