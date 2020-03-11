Ashok Gehlot calls Scindia 'an opportunist', says 'people will teach him lesson'

Hitting out at former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia over his exit from the party after an 18-year-long association with it, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said "such opportunists should have left the party much earlier" adding that "people will teach him a lesson". "Such opportunists should have left the party much earlier. Congress party gave him so much for 18 years. People will teach him a lesson," Gehlot told media here at Jaipur Airport.

Reacting to the issue, he said: "Mauka aane pe maukaparasti dikhai hai". The Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018.

Since Tuesday, uncertainty loomed large over the fate of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh after Scindia and 22 MLAs resigned from the party on Tuesday. Scindia is all set to join BJP today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

