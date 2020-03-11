DMK stages walkout from TN Assembly over resolution against CAA

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Chennai on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Assembly expressing disappointment over not passing a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR). Speaking to reporters later, DMK president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin said, "We are continuously demanding AIADMK govt to pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register. In the last budget session also there was no reply and now Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar is saying that we have to implement it and nobody is affected by it."

On February 17 also, the political quarter had staged a walkout from the Assembly alleging that they had asked that a resolution be brought in the House against the CAA but the Speaker did not allow it. "The Speaker has set a wrong example by denying us time to speak on a resolution against CAA. Since there was no discussion on this issue in the Assembly before, it would not be wrong to have a discussion on it now," DMK chief MK Stalin had told reporters outside the House.

The party further alleged that they are not satisfied with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's explanation over issues being discussed in the House. "Washermanpet people have been protesting non-stop. It is a misleading campaign by Chief Minister Palaniswamy that protesters indulged in damaging government property. His explanation is not satisfactory, hence DMK walked out of the Assembly," Stalin had stated. (ANI)

