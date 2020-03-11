Left Menu
Kamal Nath govt will survive, say MP Cong MLAs

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 11-03-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:55 IST
Several of around 90 Congress MLAs who landed in Jaipur amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh triggered by former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party told reporters that there was not threat to the Kamal Nath government and it will survive. The MLAs arrived at the Jaipur airport around 2.30 pm in a special flight from Bhopal and were received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with other party leaders. Gehlot has accused the BJP of horse-trading in Madhya Pradesh after Scindia's exit and the resignation of 22 MLAs loyal to him from the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

One of the two Jaipur resorts where the legislators will be staying is Buena Vista where the party MLAs from Maharashtra were lodged in November last year. In a conversation with reporters, a party legislator said, "The Kamal Nath government will complete its term. There is no threat. We all are together." He said the Congress MLAs who supported Jyotiraditya were "misled and deceived" by the BJP. Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria, who also came to Jaipur with the MLAs, said there was no threat to the government.

"There is no threat to the government. The state government has the majority," he said, adding that the MLAs will be visiting tourist places in the city. "We will be staying here for three days. Our government in Madhya Pradesh is stable. I am a tribal MLA and the chief minister has sympathy from tribals. People appreciate the government's work," he added.

MLA Harsh Yadav said those who have gone with Scindia will be rejected by people. "The Kamal Nath government will continue. Those who are in touch with us, will come back," Yadav said.

Other MLAs like Mahesh Parmar and Shivdayal said they were confident about the Kamal Nath government's survival and accused the BJP of misleading the MLAs who have gone with Scindia. "The BJP has misled them," another MLA said.

Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi said there were nearly 90 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh and arrangements have been made for them at the two resorts on the Delhi highway. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot too went to the Buena Vista resort to hold discussions with the MLAs and party leaders..

