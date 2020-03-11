Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath govt will survive, say MP Cong MLAs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:48 IST
Kamal Nath govt will survive, say MP Cong MLAs

Several of around 90 Congress MLAs who landed in Jaipur amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh triggered by former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party told reporters that there was no threat to the Kamal Nath government and it will survive. The MLAs arrived at the Jaipur airport around 2.30 pm in a special flight from Bhopal and were received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with other party leaders. Gehlot has accused the BJP of horse-trading in Madhya Pradesh after Scindia's exit and the resignation of 22 MLAs loyal to him from the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

One of the two Jaipur resorts where the legislators will be staying is Buena Vista where the party MLAs from Maharashtra were lodged in November last year. In a conversation with reporters, a party legislator said, "The Kamal Nath government will complete its term. There is no threat. We all are together." He said the Congress MLAs who supported Jyotiraditya were "misled and deceived" by the BJP. Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria, who also came to Jaipur with the MLAs, said there was no threat to the government.

"There is no threat to the government. The state government has the majority," he said, adding that the MLAs will be visiting tourist places in the city. "We will be staying here for three days. Our government in Madhya Pradesh is stable. I am a tribal MLA and the chief minister has sympathy from tribals. People appreciate the government's work," he added.

MLA Harsh Yadav said those who have gone with Scindia will be rejected by people. "The Kamal Nath government will continue. Those who are in touch with us, will come back," Yadav said.

Other MLAs like Mahesh Parmar and Shivdayal said they were confident about the Kamal Nath government's survival and accused the BJP of misleading the MLAs who have gone with Scindia. "The BJP has misled them," another MLA said.

Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi said there were nearly 90 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh and arrangements have been made for them at the two resorts on the Delhi highway. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot too went to the Buena Vista resort to hold discussions with the MLAs and party leaders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Russia's energy minister questions Saudi decision to boost oil output

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabias plans to hike oil production and discount its crude prices was probably not the best option as disagreements over output policy between the two suppliers intensifi...

Sanders captures North Dakota, but Biden still carries day with big election wins

Bernie Sanders scored his first victory in Tuesdays Democratic U.S. presidential nominating contests when North Dakota was called in his favor, but the lone win was unlikely to blunt rival Joe Bidens momentum after a strong night for the fo...

294 out of 948 evacuees are in quarantine but asymptomatic for COVID-19: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that out of 948 people evacuated by India, 654 have been found negative for coronavirus and discharged, while 294 people are in quarantine but are asymptomatic. Among the 948 evacuees, 900 are Ind...

British health minister tests positive for coronavirus

UK Health Minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus, raising concerns about the potential spread of the infection among lawmakers as she attended an event hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020