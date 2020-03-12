Left Menu
Naidu holds sit-in protest after 2 TDP leaders attacked by YSRCP workers

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night held a sit-in protest after two party leaders, Buddha Venkanna and Bonda Umamaheswara, were attacked allegedly by YSRCP workers.

  ANI
  • |
  Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 12-03-2020 00:20 IST
  • |
  Created: 12-03-2020 00:20 IST
Visual of the vehicle the leaders were travelling in which was attacked . Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night held a sit-in protest after two party leaders, Buddha Venkanna and Bonda Umamaheswara, were attacked allegedly by YSRCP workers. Their vehicle was damaged while a lawyer accompanying them sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Condemning the incident, Naidu wrote to State Election Commissioner and Director General of Police stating: "We strongly demand that due process of law should be followed with rule of law in place." Meanwhile, the TDP chief also held a sit-in protest in front of Andhra Pradesh DGP Office in Mangalagiri in the Amaravati Capital region on Wednesday night.

He accused the police of failing to give security to the TDP leaders when they went to the Macherla police station. Several TDP leaders including former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLC Buddha Venkanna, CPI State Secretary Ramakrishna and scores of leaders were present.

They raised slogans against the factionist rule of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. They asked where is the guarantee for people's security when the ruling YSRCP leaders are making murder attempts at unarmed Opposition leaders. (ANI)

