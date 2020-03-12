Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democratic front-runner Biden to give speech on U.S. response to coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 15:31 IST
Democratic front-runner Biden to give speech on U.S. response to coronavirus outbreak

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden will deliver a speech on the country's response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, one day after he canceled upcoming public rallies amid widening public health concerns.

Biden and White House rival Bernie Sanders have been forced to re-evaluate their approach to campaigning in the face of warnings about the health dangers inherent in big crowds and handshakes, two staples of traditional political races. Both candidates in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election canceled events in Ohio and dropped off the campaign trail after Biden rolled to big wins over Sanders in four of the six states that voted on Tuesday.

Biden's campaign on Wednesday converted planned rallies in Florida and Illinois into "virtual" campaign events as the coronavirus outbreak officially became a global pandemic. The Biden campaign created a committee composed mostly of doctors to advise on how to keep the candidate, staff and voters safe. Sanders' campaign has said it will address plans on a day-to-day basis.

The former vice president's speech in his home state of Delaware will give Biden, who has criticized Trump's response to the outbreak and called it a matter of presidential leadership, a chance to portray himself as a steady, experienced hand in the face of a public health crisis. Trump in an address to the nation on Wednesday night, imposed restrictions to prevent people from 26 European countries from traveling to the United States for a month, in an effort to fight the coronavirus.

Saying: “We are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people," Trump also announced measures to help those affected by the virus, including financial relief for those who are ill, quarantined or caring for others. COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The number of U.S. coronavirus cases has risen steadily to 1,311, with 38 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Sanders, a democratic socialist senator from Vermont, said on Wednesday he would stay in the race despite the primary losses to Biden and would keep pushing for his economic and social justice agenda. Biden, 77, and Sanders, 78, will debate in Phoenix on Sunday ahead of next week's nominating contests in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. The debate will not have an in-person audience, however, because of health concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite his recent losses, Sanders said his anti-corporate economic agenda was gaining support from young people, who he called the future of the country. But he acknowledged that many Democratic voters still believe Biden has the best chance of beating Trump. "While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability," he told reporters in his hometown of Burlington, Vermont. Sanders' losses on Tuesday, coming after a series of Biden wins in last week's Super Tuesday contests, put Sanders in a deeper hole in the delegate count. Biden leads Sanders 786-645 in the race for the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination at July's Democratic convention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA stir suspended in wake of communal tension

Coimbatore, Mar 12 PTI In view of the prevailing communal tension for the last one week, the ongoing anti-CAA protest Shaheen Bagh Coimbatore was on Thursday suspended for a week, police said. Nearly 2,000 people, belonging to Muslim commun...

Coronavirus: Number of people coming to India dropped by 40 per cent in last 20 days; the number will come down further, says MEA.

Coronavirus Number of people coming to India dropped by 40 per cent in last 20 days the number will come down further, says MEA....

RBI asks state govts not to move deposits out of pvt banks; says money is safe

The Reserve Bank of India RBI has asked state governments not to transfer their deposits out of private sector banks saying apprehensions about the safety of deposits in private lenders are highly misplaced. In a letter written to chief sec...

Poland's PM chief of staff recommends Poles work from home

Poles should work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Ministers Chief of Staff Michal Dworczyk said on Thursday.I would like to appeal to you to use the opportunity to work from home in accordance with the law, Dworczyk tol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020