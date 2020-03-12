RS polls: Ruling alliance yet to decide fourth candidate

Talks are still going on between the three ruling allies in Maharashtra -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- to decide a fourth candidate of the alliance for the Rajya Sabha elections. According to sources, the Congress is demanding an additional Rajya Sabha seat.

The last date for filing nominations is March 13, but so far only NCP chief Sharad Pawar has filed nomination from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi's side. With their strength in the 288-member Assembly, the three parties can get elected a candidate each as 37 votes are needed to win a single seat.

The Sena has 56 MLAs, NCP 54 and the Congress 44. The alliance is also supported by some smaller parties and independents. The NCP had decided to nominate former state minister Fauzia Khan as its second candidate, but she has not filed her papers yet.

A senior Congress minister said the coordination committee of the three parties met on Wednesday night to discuss candidates, and it was expected to meet on Thursday again. "We are asking for two Rajya Sabha berths and talks are on," he said.

An NCP minister said the final decision would be taken on Thursday. Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra Hussain Dalwai (Congress), Sharad Pawar and Majeed Memon (NCP), Amar Sable (BJP), Rajkumar Dhoot (Shiv Sena), Ramdas Athawale (RPI) and Sanjay Kakade (independent) would be retiring on April 2.

Athawale, a union minister, and BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale filed nominations on Thursday for the March 26 elections..

